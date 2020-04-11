Live Now
Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN) — The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says.

The U.S. has a confirmed 19,666 deaths, followed by Italy with 18,849 based on data from Worldometer which receives reports directly from Government communication channels. In New York, the death toll approaches 9,000.

On Friday, the U.S. recorded 2,074 deaths in the largest increase in coronavirus related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a CNN report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak