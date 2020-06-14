U.S. Surgeon General: “Face coverings bring more freedom”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) – The Surgeon General is pushing back on the idea that face coverings infringe on freedoms.

Dr. Jerome Adams sent a tweet on Sunday saying:

“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice – but if more wear them, we’ll have more freedom to go out.”

Adams says face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of the virus, which leads to more places opening sooner and improving the economy. Earlier guidance from U.S. officials didn’t recommend masks.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores.

