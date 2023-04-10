TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As false threats being made to local schools has become a more prevalent issue, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer wants to know what data the FBI is collecting about these attacks, and what more can be done to prevent them.

The false reports of active shooters can be traumatizing to students, parents, and teachers in the wake of real shootings at schools elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, Schumer appeared at Troy High School with local law enforcement and school officials to speak out against the hoax calls.

“As a person who loves their students, I can’t understand why anyone would want to threaten the one place of guaranteed safety,” said Beth Wilson, President of the Troy Teachers Association.

The threats come as New York State deals with a teacher shortage that became apparent at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“We try and recruit people into this great profession, and then you get something as sick as this, the swatting incidents, and it could hurt that effort,” said New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta.

That’s why Schumer is calling on the feds to crack down on the hoax calls. He wants a full-scale FBI investigation into the attacks nationwide, and he wants $10 million in this year’s budget dedicated to more resources for the FBI to study and better respond to the problem.

“We eventually can find out where the swatters are, but there is no guarantee,” Schumer said, “and probably not even a likelihood that they are from the Capital Region, that they are even from New York State, that they’re even from America.”

He added that the false alerts can cost law enforcement thousands of dollars, and delay response to actual emergencies.

“We had upwards of 25 to 30 officers that responded across the city, primarily here at Troy High,” said Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf, “and it takes away from other real calls for service where people need a police officer there.”

According to Schumer’s office, at least 36 K-12 school districts in the state experienced swatting incidents on March 30th, impacting over 220 schools.

Another wave of fake threats to North Country schools on April 4th put districts and law enforcement on high alert.