U.S. Postal Service launches election mail website

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTEN) – The United States Postal Service has launched a new website which will provide information to election officials and voters who are voting by mail. The site provides information on both federal and local election resources, along with additional information for overseas and military voters.

In a statement, USPS said it recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail.

It aims to be clear and concise, while highlighting critical information mail in voters may need. One area that is highlighted is the need to start the voting process early, to allow time to receive, complete and return their ballots. Voters should request their ballots no later than 15 days before the election.

LATEST STORIES