U.S. officials plan evacuation of quarantined cruise ship

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JAPAN (NEWS10) — At least 24 Americans on-board the ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases aboard the ship to almost 300.

Infectious disease doctors from the U.S. are checking on every American on-board the ship, including four family members on vacation from from New York.

U.S. officials say they will be evacuating the Americans on U.S. government charter flights. Those Americans will then be quarantined for about two weeks on American soil.

However, those who tested positive will need to stay behind.

