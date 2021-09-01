U.S. Mint debuts Erie Canal dollar coin

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the newest $1 coins on sale from the U.S. Mint features New York state’s own Erie Canal. The dollar coin is part of the Mint’s American Innovation coin program.

The Erie Canal, built between 1817 and 1825, revolutionized the transportation of goods throughout America by connecting Buffalo to the Hudson River, bridging the Great Lakes region with the East Coast.

The man-made waterway transformed Buffalo into a major city during the 19th century.

The coins can be purchased here.

