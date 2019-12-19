U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: women continue to earn less than men

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The average annual salary for women in 2018 was 81 percent of the average annual salary for men according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Percentages were calculated from samples of the Current Population Survey. The survey is a monthly national survey of 60,000 eligible households taken during the year, according to the BLS website.

The average usual weekly earnings for women working 35 or more hours a week between the ages of 25-34, 35-54, 55-64 and 65 or older was $522, $750, $876, $853 and $811 a week respectively.

The average usual weekly earnings for men working 35 or more hours a week between the ages of 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65 or older was $575, $862, $1,101, $1,137, $1,137 and $1,050 a week respectively.

Women’s earnings were 62 percent of men’s in 1979, which is the first year wage data was available for comparison. However, since 2004 the ratio has stayed between 80 and 83 percent, indicating little growth since the 1990’s when the ratio grew from 72 to 77 percent.

The greatest disparity in earnings was between Asian women and men. Asian women earned 76 percent as much as Asian men in 2018. The least disparity in earnings was between Black or African American women and men. Black or African American women earned 89 percent of Black or African American men.

The average earnings for Hispanic or Latino women was 86 percent of Hispanic or Latino men, while average earnings for white women was just slightly higher than the overall average, 82 percent of white men’s earnings.