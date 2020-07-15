Three local Air National Guard members sentenced for smuggling firearms accessories

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that three Capital Region members of the Air Force Air National Guard have been sentenced for reportedly smuggling firearms parts and accessories into the county.

Kevin Ronca, 41, of Amsterdam was sentenced on October 31 to three years of probation, to include three months of home detention, and a $5,000 fine. Ronca was reportedly a Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard, assigned to the 109th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

As part of his plea to conspiracy to import firearms, Ronca reportedly admitted that he conspired with another Air National Guard member, Joseph Paludi, to smuggle two firearm silencers Ronca has purchased abroad back to Stratton Air Base aboard a military plane. The silencers were reportedly found upon arrival in Scotia.

Paludi, 34, of Schenectady was reportedly sentenced on November 7 to two years of probation and a $4,000 fine for his role in the conspiracy to import firearms. Paludi was a Technical Sergeant in the Air National Guard also assigned to the 109th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Stratton Air Base.

Officials say as part of the investigation, agents discovered another member of the squadron, Timothy Schmitt, 28, of Galway, also smuggled a silencer and a threaded blackout barrel into the United States aboard a military plane. Schmitt, also a Technical Sergeant, reportedly plead guilty on October 3 to possession on an unregistered firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

LATEST STORIES