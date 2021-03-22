U.S. Air Force McDonnel Douglas KC-10 Refueling Tanker practicing touch-and-go landings at Albany International Airport

McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Refueling Tanker at Albany International Airport March 22, 2021
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s actually a U.S. Air Force McDonnel Douglas KC-10 Refueling Tanker.

If you live in the Capital Region, you may have noticed a large gray plane circling the skies on Monday. The Albany International Airport says the plane is based out of McGuire Air Force Base near Trenton, New Jersey and often performs touch-and-go landings at Albany International Airport.

The airport says the plane often draws attention while flying out of the patterns usually associated with private and commercial planes flying in and out of Albany International Airport.

