Two young men have their charges dismissed after completing RECLAMATION Felony Youth Diversion Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men have had felony charges against them dismissed after completing the RECLAMATION Felony Youth Diversion Program (FYDP). The FYDP uses the entire community to help youth offenders steer away from a life of crime.
Once accepted, eligible participants aged 18 to 24 charged with certain felonies are offered the opportunity to take accountability for criminal wrongdoing, repair harm to any victimized party and become contributing members of the community.
On Feb. 4 a participant had his charges dismissed. In Dec. 2017 the participant was charged with Felony Grand Larceny after an investigation uncovered alleged counterfeit check fraud in the Town of Colonie. The judge believed that he was a good candidate for the FYDP. The participant met with the board, signed a reparative agreement, and has spent the last several years in successful compliance.
On Wednseday another participant had his charges dismissed after completion of the program. In July 2016, when he was 18, this participant was charged with Felony drug sale after an investigation uncovered his role in an alleged illegal narcotics transaction. The participant met with the board, signed a reparative agreement, and has spent the last four years in successful compliance.
The Reclamation Felony Youth Diversion Board is comprised of members of the community from all walks of life. The members include attorneys, teachers, community leaders, youth program directors, crime victim advocates, and local citizens dedicating their time and efforts to improving the lives of young adults by being active participants in the restorative justice model.
