Two-year-old killed in Menands car accident

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A two-year-old child has been killed in a car accident, Menands Police have said. A 52-year-old man is also in a critical but stable condition, after the car they were travelling in struck a light pole in the area of Broadway and Brookside Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say both the child and adult were transported to Albany Med after the crash, which took place shortly before 4 p.m.. Colonie Police department completed a re-construction of the crash and Broadway has reopened in both directions.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Menands P.D. on 518-463-1681.