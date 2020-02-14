‘Two Words: Yes, Dear!’ – Nursing home residents share Valentine’s Day advice

MADISON, Wis. (NEWS10) – Residents at a Wisconsin nursing home are spreading the love and sharing their Valentine’s Day advice.

Oak Park Place is located in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers shared several pictures online of residents holding a sign that says their name and their piece of advice.

Since the pictures were posted the post has received more than 48,000 interactions, 4,000 comments, and 3,000 shares.

Rita’s advice: “Two Words: Yes, Dear!”

Ellen’s Advice: “Always Smile at Those You Love.”

Don’s Advice: “Come home and keep on loving them!”