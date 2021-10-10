Two women found dead in Schenectady, police investigating

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday morning the bodies of two women were found dead in the new apartments of Yates Village, police say.

According to police, on Friday, officers from the Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department responded to the new apartments at Yates Village for a report of two women down inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, two women were reportedly found and announced dead on scene. The call was received from a family member of one of the deceased. One of the females was in her 50’s while the other female was in her 40’s, according to police.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. The women’s names are being withheld and the investigation is ongoing and developing at this time.