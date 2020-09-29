Two week window for counting COVID reset at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Recently, New York State’s 2 week window for counting COVID-19 cases on UAlbany’s campus reset, something that will happen every 2 weeks until the end of the semester.

While UAlbany has not had to transition to full remote learning, if a college has 100 positive cases within a set 14 day period, that institution must move all classes online for at least two weeks according to guidance from Governor Cuomo.

The New York State Department of Health telling News 10, “The guidance sets a threshold for moving to remote instruction at 5% or 100 cases over that static two week period, but also allows discretion for each campus to take actions sooner, as needed, to slow the spread of this virus.”

The current 2 week period is from September 26 until October 9.

In a statement, UAlbany spokesperson Jordan Carleo-Evangelist said, “The start of a new two-week window does nothing to diminish our level of vigilance about this virus. We will continue to expand testing, move quickly to isolate positive cases and consult regularly with the Albany County Department of Health and other experts to keep our campus healthy and open until the end of the semester.”



Since classes began in August, UAlbany has conducted nearly 500 COVID-19 tests.