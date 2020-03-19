Interactive Radar

Two Watervliet Arsenal employees test positive for COVID-19

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two employees of the Watervliet Arsenal tested positive for COVID-19, Public Affairs Officer Matthew Day confirms to NEWS10.

He said the two employees who tested positive are currently under a mandatory quarantine and that they are working to take steps to keep everyone who works at the arsenal safe.

The arsenal remains open, according to a briefing update published to the arsenal’s website.

The Watervliet Arsenal is working with state and local public health officials and emergency managers for guidance, collaboration and response planning during the coronavirus outbreak.

