Two Warren County coronavirus cases tied to over 150 potential contacts

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two positive COVID-19 tests in the county this week came from people with a great deal of community contact, according to the county.

On Tuesday, Warren County said a confirmed coronavirus patient had attended at least two parties in the last month where proper state and county safety guidelines had not been followed. One was a graduation party in another county, which violated state gathering size limits and had over 50 people in attendance. Thereafter, the patient also attended a family party in Warren County which had around 20 attendees, none of whom wore masks, followed by dinner out at a restaurant.

Warren County Health Services is currently working to contact trace between each of the groups of people affected by this case.

The case comes a day after an employee at a medical service provider in the county tested positive yesterday. Don Lehman, the county’s director of public affairs, said Tuesday morning that over 100 people connected to the individual were being quarantined due to potential contact.

The county did not release the name of the facility and said that no other confirmed cases had been traced back to the individual.

The county is asking residents to stay aware of best practices and to refrain from non-essential gatherings as the pandemic continues. There have been at least seven coronavirus cases in the county this month due to virus exposure at a party.

“It is yet another local example of the consequences of attending social gatherings without taking the proper COVID precautions,” said Warren County Supervisor Ryan Moore.

The county is currently monitoring seven coronavirus cases. Symptoms are mild in each case.

The county is also reminding residents and visitors that visitors from New York’s list of hot-spot states must contact the county’s health services department and self-quarantine for 2 weeks upon entry into Warren County. The office can be contacted by phone at (518) 761-6580.

