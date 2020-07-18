Two vehicles involved in Rotterdam shots fired incident.

Rotterdam, N.Y. (WTEN) – Rotterdam Police are investigating after a shots fired incident involving two vehicles the area of Vischer Avenue and Hendricks Street.

Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. on July 18th. Two shell casings were found at the scene.

At this time it is believed an occupant of one vehicle shot at least twice at the occupant, oroccupants of another vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with any further information on the incident are asked contact the Rotterdam Police Department at 518-355-7397 ext 283.

