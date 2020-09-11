Two test positive for coronavirus at Queensbury Elementary School

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Kyle Gannon has confirmed. The pair tested positive on September 10.

The two individuals are members of the same household and were both wearing masks and following other COVID-19 protocols during their time at the school. As a result, the risk of transmission has been deemed minimal.

After receiving guidance from Warren County Public Health, the school district remains open for in-person learning.

All elementary students have been temperature checked upon arrival at school and staff members have screened using the Pinpoint Health Screening App.

