Two teens hospitalized after being overcome by Carbon Monoxide

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. (NEWS10) — Two teens recovering after they were found unresponsive in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters said there were potentially lethal carbon monoxide levels in the home after the chimney became blocked and failed to vent exhaust from the gas furnace.

The teens were rushed to Fairview Hospital by ambulance and are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire department wants all residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in their home.

They suggest having a detector on every floor of your home. It’s important to note batteries should be changed twice a year.

If you suspect carbon moxide in your home, call 911 immediately and get out of the house.