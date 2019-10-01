Two taken into custody following threat to Amsterdam High School

AMSTERDAM. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody following a threat, made over Snapchat, of violence at the Amsterdam High School Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received word of the threat to carry out a shooting at the school Tuesday morning and immediately put the building on lockout for safety purposes.

The Amsterdam Police Department and New York State Police also responded to the school. Police say there were never any immediate threats to staff, students or surrounding communities.

Officials identified two male suspects and took them into custody.

The lockout was lifted at 11:00 a.m. and the school has returned to normal operation.

The Sheriff’s Office expects to release more information once the suspects are processed.