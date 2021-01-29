Two TAKE-5 top-prize tickets sold in Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Jan. 28 TAKE-5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Amsterdam and Hartford.

The tickets were sold at:

  • Valley View Mini Mart located at 1351 State Route 5S in Amsterdam, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $31,286
  • Stewart’s Shops located at 8062 State Route 40 in Hartford, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $31,286

TAKE-5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1-39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

