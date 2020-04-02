Live Now
Two student choirs join voices across distance in video performance

(NEWS10) – Student choirs from Queensbury High School and Hudson Falls High School joined voices across the internet this week to bring music to each other and their neighbors.

And their directors had already been hoping to link them up before classes went remote.

Music instructors Matt Gaulin and Diane Havern were once student and teacher. Now, the two are colleagues from different schools, and working together to keep their students inspired.

Watch the full video:

