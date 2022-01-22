Two Saratoga County structure fires reported within one hour

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two separate fire emergencies have occurred within one hour Saturday morning in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NEWS10 Saturday a working structure fire has begun on West Milton Road in the Town of West Milton. Local fire departments were deployed to the scene.

The fire call came in just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Police are still working to determine the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

About a half hour later, a call came in for a structure fire on Hudson River Road in Halfmoon. Working flames have been confirmed by Halfmoon Fire Department at that location. Residents have evacuated safely.

This story will be updated as new details become available. If you have any videos or photos, you can send them to us at News@news10.com.