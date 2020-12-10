Two schools in the Cobleskill-Richmondville CSD go remote due to staffing concerns

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, Golding Middle School and Cobleskill-Richmondville High School will transition to all-remote learning through at least the remainder of the week due to COVID-related staffing concerns. The District says they will reevaluate their staffing levels later this week to determine when those two schools will reopen for in-person learning.

In the meantime, please note the following:

Ryder Elementary and Radez Elementary will remain open for in-person learning, though alternative bus routing may affect some students. A message further detailing bus changes will be sent to all elementary families later today and families directly impacted by bus route changes will be contacted as well.

Some special-education classes at the middle school and high school will continue to be held in person this week. Families of those affected students will be contacted directly by telephone.

All school offices will remain open, and staff will continue to report to school.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the District was informed that an individual at the C-R Transportation Center tested positive for COVID-19. The Schoharie County Department of Health has placed a group of individuals under precautionary quarantine due to their possible exposure.

The schools say that the number of individuals in quarantine leaves them unable to safely staff and supervise the bus routes. In consolidating bus routes, the youngest students and those with special needs were prioritized for in-person instruction.