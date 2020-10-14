Two school districts join together to give online learners their own unique community

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls and South Glens Falls both have fully-remote learners among their combined 350 elementary school students. What sets those learners apart is more than just distance or COVID-19 concerns; it’s also an online school, set up between the two districts, to give those students a unique sense of community.

At the helm is Jerilyn Stellato, South Glens Falls’ director of technology integration and, now, principal of the new school community. Stellato has spent the first few weeks of the school year watching students make friends with peers they never knew; and may have never met in person.

The teachers in the online school are exclusive to it, meaning no time spent stretching the same lesson plans between in-person and online versions. The school libraries from the two districts can’t get physical books in students’ hands, but offer robust online libraries through programs the districts have spent months curating.

More information on how the online school works can be found online.

