Two Schenectady teens arrested after pursuit ends in crash

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Schenectady teens are facing felony charges after a car chase ended in a crash. The teens, aged 15 and 17, are accused of stealing the car in the village of Scotia, entering Saratoga County and eventually crashing while being pursued by deputies in Clifton Park.

The 17-year-old, who was treated for minor injuries after the crash, is also alleged to have entered a residence in the Town of Charlton and stolen another motor vehicle on October 9. He has been arraigned and remanded in custody pending his next court date.

The charges the 17-year-old is facing are:

Third Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Second Degree Burglary

Fourth Degree Grand Larceny

Second Degree Reckless Endangerment

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Fifth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Numerous traffic offences

The 15-year-old, who has been charged with Third Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, was processed and released to his mother. He is due to return to Saratoga County Family Court at a later date.

Police have withheld the names of the suspects due to their age. No officers or members of the public were injured in the pursuit.

