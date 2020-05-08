Two Saratoga Springs Girl Scouts giving back during pandemic

Girls Scouts Avery W. and Katrina L. created ‘Blessing Boxes’ to help those in need during the pandemic. Photo provided by: Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local Girl Scouts Avery and Katrina have made four ‘Blessing Boxes’ and have set them up throughout the community. The idea is to have food and personal items available around the clock for those in need.

People are encouraged to take what they need and to donate if they have extra groceries. The girls stocked the boxes with food and personal products before setting them out.

The project is part of the girls’ Silver Award project. The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Silver Award projects focus on an issue and require Girls to take action to make a difference and gain confidence and skills.

The boxes are located in four locations:

St. Paul’s Church on Route 29 in Rock City Falls

Middle Grove Church on Middle Grove Road

St. Joseph’s Church on Route 9N

Greenfield Center First United Methodist Church of Corinth on Main Street

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) troops have been finding new and innovative ways to help the community during this time. GSNENY is encouraging Girls to continue to play a part in the community while abiding by current safety standards.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES