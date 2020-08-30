Two Russian aircraft make unsafe interception of USAF B-52

(CNN) — The U.S. is calling this encounter between two Russian aircraft and an American B-52 bomber unsafe and unprofessional.

That is according to a statement from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

It accuses the Russian pilots of crossing within 100 feet of the bomber’s nose setting off turbulence and restricting the B-52’s movements.

The statement says this behavior over the Black Sea could have caused a midair collision.

The U.S. sent B-52’s over NATO countries Friday in a show of strength and solidarity.

