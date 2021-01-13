Two reported dead after early morning Sheffield Fire

SHEFFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – An investigation has been launched following a double-fatal fire in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts. The bodies were found after firefighters extinguished an intense blaze that had engulfed the house on Wednesday morning.

Caanan, Conn., Sheffield, Great Barrington, Egremont, and New Marlboro Fire Departments were among those who responded when neighbours reported the fire, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Hewins Street.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Sheffield Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation, which is not currently being viewed as suspicious.