Two pop-up vaccination clinics scheduled in Rensselaer County

(NEWS10) – Rensselaer County has scheduled two pop-up vaccination clinics this week. One will be held in the city of Rensselaer on Monday, April 19, and the second will be held in Hoosick Falls on Tuesday, April 20.

The Rensselaer clinic scheduled for Monday will be held at: Rensselaer Volunteer Ambulance Garage, 901 3rd Street, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.

The Hoosick falls clinic scheduled for Tuesday will be held at North Hoosick Fire Department, 22106 State Route 22, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.

Both clinics will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and offer the Moderna vaccine. Walk ins are accepted and appointments be made beforehand. Eligible residents can secure a spot online or by calling: 518 270 0450. Walk-ins will also be accepted.