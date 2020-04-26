One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting

One Baton Rogue police officer is dead, one is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street.
The 36 year-old suspect was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.
The officers were looking for the suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier this morning at a house on Pamela Drive.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with BRPD.
One officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.