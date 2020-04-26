Latest News

One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting

One Baton Rogue police officer is dead, one is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street.

The 36 year-old suspect was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.

The officers were looking for the suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier this morning at a house on Pamela Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with BRPD.

One officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken
