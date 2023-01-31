TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Rensselaer County District Attorney announced that two convictions were secured in Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) cases. While the cases were separate, both suspects, Ahlaumion Hall, 26, and Tyshaun Purvis, 31, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.

Purvis will be sentenced in the Rensselaer County Court on February 21. Hall will be sentenced on March 27.

The City of Troy Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office collaborate on the GIVE grant. The District Attorney’s Office currently has 47 open GIVE cases and has prosecuted over 250 GIVE cases since 2019.

“This GIVE grant funding is vital to the citizens of the City of Troy,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “There is a significant need to continue to investigate and prosecute the violent offenders who put our citizens at risk.”