ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, two Capital Region men pled guilty to charges for their involvement in an unemployment insurance fraud conspiracy. Over $100,000 was stolen in unemployment insurance benefits under the names of other people, including benefits funded by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taquan Parker, 26, of Rensselaer, admitted to providing Kahleke Taylor, otherwise known as Flex, with the personal identifying information of two other people. Taylor used that information to file false claims with the New York State Department of Labor.

The NYSDOL then paid out $60,132 in unemployment insurance benefits. Parker agreed to pay the full amount back to the State of New York and forfeit $30,000 in fraud proceeds he had personally obtained.

Olajuwon Sutherland, 27, of Troy, admitted to providing Taylor with the personal identifying information of two other people. Taylor filed false claims and was paid $48,008 in unemployment insurance benefits. Sutherland agreed to pay $48,008 in restitution, and forfeit $12,000 in fraud proceeds he personally obtained.

Both Parker and Sutherland face a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. Sentencing will take place on July 6 and 12, respectively. Taylor had previously pled guilty to obtaining $207,004 in unemployment benefits.