Two Pittsfield men arrested on multiple charges related to gunfire

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police responded to two different areas Thursday night for reports of gunfire.

Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire in the area of John Street. The responding Patrol, Detective, and Crime Scene units did locate evidence of gunfire but not victims or property damage were discovered.

Police say two hours later around 11:45 p.m a second ShotSpotter activation of gunfire in the area of Francis Avenue was reported. Responding units, including a Massachusetts State Police Trooper who was nearby, heard the shots and saw a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The car was stopped by the Trooper on Danforth Avenue where additional Pittsfield Police Units arrived soon after.

Zyir Rasheed

recovered weapon

Tajaye Davis

Tajaye Davis, 24 and Zyir Rasheed, 19 both of Pittsfield were arrested and arraigned today in Central Berkshire District Court on charges of: Possession of a Firearm w/out FID/LTC, Possession of Ammunition w/out FID card, and Receiving Stolen Property Under $1200.00.

Police say additional charges are pending for the suspects.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police officials at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).