Two people suffer gunshot wounds following shooting incident in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police responded to a shooting incident on Friday afternoon in the area of 150 Francis Avenue where at least one man went to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation just after 12 p.m. where witnesses in the area contacted police. Once on scene officers found evidence of a shooting and recovered a loaded firearm.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed that there were at least two parties involved who were most likely firing at one another. While processing the scene, investigating officers learned a 26-year-old Pittsfield man had arrived at Berkshire Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Just after the incident, police say they located Dane Kessler, 27, and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the shooting. At the time, police say Kessler indicated that he had been shot in the leg and officers then took him to BMC for treatment where he and the other man were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police charged Kessler with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm).

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 x529. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).