Two people found dead in their New Scotland home, investigation underway

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)– An investigation now underway in Albany County into the deaths of a husband and wife who suffered fatal gunshot wounds overnight Monday.

A woman called 9-1-1 around midnight saying she heard gunshot wounds and found her father and stepmother with gunshot wounds in a home on Orchard Hill Road in the town of New Scotland. Deputies found a 75-year-old woman who was dead and her 87-year-old husband who was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Investigation is ongoing. Stay with News10 both on air and online as we work to learn more.