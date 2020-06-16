Two people facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeffery Blanche, 42, and Rebecca Esposito, 28, after they say they found drugs in the car they were in during a traffic stop. It happened Tuesday in Bethlehem.
Deputies say they found 127 glassine bags containing a quantity of heroin, one plastic bag containing a quantity of heroin, one piece of paper containing a quantity of heroin, nine small plastic Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cocaine, and one piece of paper containing a quantity of cocaine along with $90.00.
Blanche Charges:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)
Esposito Charges:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)
