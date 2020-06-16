Two people facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

Jeffery Blanche and Rebecca Esposito are accused of having drugs in their possession.

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeffery Blanche, 42, and Rebecca Esposito, 28, after they say they found drugs in the car they were in during a traffic stop. It happened Tuesday in Bethlehem.

Deputies say they found 127 glassine bags containing a quantity of heroin, one plastic bag containing a quantity of heroin, one piece of paper containing a quantity of heroin, nine small plastic Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cocaine, and one piece of paper containing a quantity of cocaine along with $90.00.

Police say they found drugs and money in a car occupied by Jeffery Blanch and Rebecca Esposito during a traffic stop in Bethlehem.

Blanche Charges:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)

Esposito Charges:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)

