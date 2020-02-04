Two people dead after Watkins Glen area house fire

UPDATE (7:00 P.M.) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’ Office released the following details concerning a fatal fire in the Town of Reading

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal structure fire at 3320 County Route 28 in the Town of Reading, that occurred at 9:57AM on February 4, 2020. The Watkins Glen Fire Department responded to the scene along with several other fire departments from the area. Two victims were found in the residence and their information is being withheld pending positive identification. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire Investigators from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control are assisting Sheriff Investigators. Matthew J. Maloney

Lieutenant – Criminal Investigation Division

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): A 2-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman have died after a house fire in Watkins Glen, a family member tells 18 News.

The Watkins Glen Girls JV and Varsity basketball games in Waverly have also been postponed due to a family connection to the fire.

The roof of a home in Watkins Glen briefly reignited while fire crews were combing through the building on Tuesday night, but was quickly put out.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews battled what appeared to be a large house fire on the 3100 block of County Route 28, and investigators are now on the scene, according to Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman.

The home, located near the Castel Grisch Winery, was filled with heavy smoke for hours, with reports coming in around 10:00 a.m.

Departments from four counties (Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, and Steuben) responded to the fire, and according to our reporter on the scene, there appears to be no police or investigators on the scene.

Fire crews were focred to pull water out of a hydrant at the bottom of a hill and transporting it up to the scene, according to our reporter.

A neighbor tells 18 News that a family lived in the home and that some of them were inside when the fire started.

18 News will have more on this fire as information becomes available.