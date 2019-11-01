Two people charged in murder of missing Gloversville woman

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– State police confirming that the body of a missing Gloversville woman, Allyzibeth A. Lamont has been located.

The 22-year-old was last seen Monday night at the Local Mo. 9 deli on Townsend Avenue in Johnstown where she worked. State police say her body was found Thursday afternoon in the town of Malta.

State police have arrested 34-year-old James Duffy of Johnstown and 51-year-old Georgios N. Kakavelos of Ballston Spa. They say each have been charged with murder in the second degree. A homicide investigation is now underway.

A press conference will be held Friday, November 1, at State Police Troop G Headquarters. Stay with News10 both on-air and online as we work to learn more.