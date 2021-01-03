Two people arrested during uncooperative traffic stop early Sunday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Johnson, 29, of Troy and Kharysma Dawkins, 29, of the Bronx early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Police say around 1 a.m. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Toyota sedan for failing to keep right on Central Avenue. During their interview, deputies reportedly smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Johnson, and passenger, Dawkins, to get out of the car.

While attempting to detain the two and search the car, deputies say Johnson began to grab an unknown substance, later identified as nearly ten grams of ecstasy pills, as well as marijuana, from his pocket and began fighting with deputies. Dawkins also reportedly started physically interfering and threatened to spit on the deputies during the stop.

Once detained, police say Johnson was also found to be driving with a suspended license.

Police charged Johnson with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Intent to Sell (a Class B Felony)

One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (a Class E Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (an unclassified misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

Multiple traffic violations

Both Johnson and Dawkins were also reportedly charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor).

Johnson was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court, and Dawkins was released on an appearance ticket.