Two people arrested after police reportedly find multiple illegal substances in car

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested two people after they were reportedly found to be in possession of multiple illegal substances.

State Police say they pulled a car over around 3:30 a.m. on November 9 for a simple traffic infraction. When the Trooper approached the car, the driver, Carlos Reyes, is accused of trying to hide a glass pipe that contained cocaine residue.

After searching the car, State Police say they found both Reyes and his passenger, Luciann Homer, to be in possession of just under three ounces of crack cocaine, a pill bottle containing Oxycodone and Darvocet, Glassine envelopes containing heroin, Suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Reyes and Holmer taking them to State Police Headquarters in Queensbury to be processed. They were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and both were remanded to the Warren County Jail in lieu of $1,250 cash or $2,500 bond for Homer, and $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond for Reyes.

Both are due back in court at a later date.