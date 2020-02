FULTON COUNTY (NEWS10) — Police say two men have been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash on Great Sacandaga Lake.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call near Juergens Point around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff says the two snowmobiles collided almost head on. The two patients were airlifted to Albany Medical Center, but the Sheriff said both men were conscious and alert.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

