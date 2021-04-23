Two pedestrians killed in Warrensburg accident

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have died after being hit by an 18-wheeled logging truck on Warrensburg’s Main Street (Route 9). Part of Main Street, between Horicon Avenue and Stewart Farrar Avenue, have been closed since the crash, which took place at around 1 p.m. Friday.

No details on the victims have been released, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office is still leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.