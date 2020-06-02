Two officers hit by car during protest on Buffalo’s East Side

by: Kelly Khatib

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the driver of the vehicle and passengers are in custody and both officers are in stable condition.

ORIGINAL: A Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advise people to avoid the area.

