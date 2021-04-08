Two New Yorkers killed in Bennington crash

Bennington, Vt, (NEWS10) – Two New York residents were pronounced dead after a major car accident on Vermont’s Route 9. Charles Schichtl, 85, and Lorranie Schichtl, 82, of Petersburg, NY were killed when their 1998 Toyota Camry struck the rear of a farming vehicle on Thursday evening.

Officers say shortly before 7 p.m. the Schichtl’s Toyota became lodged underneath the farming vehicle, a New Leader Dry Hauler, following the collision. The Dry Hauler’s operator claims he did not know his vehicle had been struck and believed he had blown a tire.

The operator of the dry hauler pulled into a field to inspect his vehicle and spotted the Schichtl’s Camry wedged underneath.

Both of the Schichtls were pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old driver of the dry hauler was not injured.

West Road (Route 9) was closed for several hours on Thursday as the crash was investigated.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Roscoe Harrington at 802-442-1030.