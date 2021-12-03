Two new wells to provide Hoosick Falls with clean water

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Two test wells south of Hoosick Falls will serve as the new water source for the village after years of testing, bottled water, and in-home filtration systems. Additionally, one existing village well will remain in use, according to the plan released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Friday.

The DEC determined Honeywell and Saint-Gobain were responsible for PFOA contamination in the village’s water supply. The contamination was confirmed in 2016. Now the companies will be responsible for bringing the test wells online as well as constructing a water transmission line from the new wells to the village water treatment.

“This has been a long time coming but the group is comfortable that the process was as complete as possible and the decision reflects community priorities,” said Brian Bushner, a co-chair of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Working Group. “The CPWG appreciates all of the time that our community has invested in providing feedback and guidance to DEC, as well as the incredible amount of work that the DEC has contributed to making this come to fruition.”

The DEC said they will be providing strict oversight of Honeywell and Saint Gobain during the changeover process. They also said the companies will be required to continually monitor the community for PFOA contamination.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our multi-year efforts to provide a permanent and clean water supply to the people of Hoosick Falls,” said DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos. “From day one, we followed the science, addressed immediate risks, and worked closely with community leaders and residents to develop a long-term plan for a sustainable water supply in the village.”

Seggos also thanked CPWG, Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen, and other community leaders for their work up until now. He also said the DEC would be continuing to work with them to ensure the community keeps on top of any further PFOA contamination.

While we are grateful to get to this important milestone, we remain focused on what more needs to be done, and will make every effort to continue to advocate for our residents and assure that protections are in place so that our supply will be forever protected against PFOA and any other type of contamination. Investigation and remediation will continue, and we will continue to take the view that an additional well drawing on the new uncontaminated source should be developed to serve as a backup to the new wells.



That being said, we applaud the choice of water source as we continue our comeback and economic recovery from the stigma of water contamination. Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen

The DEC’s full decision is below: