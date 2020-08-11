Two more states added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that two more states had been added to the state travel advisory: Hawaii and South Dakota. The Virgin Islands were also added to the list. In addition, Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.

The New York travel advisory says that individuals who are traveling to New York State from the states and territories that are on the list are required to quarantine for 14 days.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts – we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota, and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

