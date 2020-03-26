Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Warren County

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County announced Thursday that two new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed within the county, five days after Glens Falls Hospital halted virus tests citing an equipment shortage.

According to a release from Warren County Public Affairs Director Don Lehman, both individuals who tested positive took proper precautions and self-isolated following testing. One individual is reported as recovering and nearly symptom-free, and the other is continuing to experience mild symptoms. Warren County is checking in actively on both cases.

The cases were confirmed to the county within the last 24 hours, according to the release. Test results generally take around a week to come back.

“Remember: tests of the most critical cases (i.e. hospitalized patients) have always been prioritized,” Lehman wrote.

These two cases are the third and fourth to emerge in the county, following a confirmed case locally on March 17 as well as a confirmed Saratoga County resident who worked in Warren County.

The county also put updated numbers on its number of precautionary and mandatory quarantines; the former up from 7 to 9, and the latter up from 15 to 21. The county stressed that not all cases or potential cases in the county can be tracked in realtime, as testing kits are currently being reserved for hospitalized patients.

“Before, we could draw conclusions that low positive cases and low quarantine numbers meant our professional containment effort was working,” Lehman wrote. “Now, we can’t draw that conclusion anymore.”