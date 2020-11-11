Two men taken to hospital with stab wounds after alleged argument results in physical altercation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fight that reportedly broke out in the parking lot of Colonie Center Tuesday afternoon left two men in the hospital after being involved in a stabbing incident.

Colonie police say they received multiple 911 calls about a fight in the Colonie Center parking lot near the entrance of Boscov’s just before 2:30 p.m. It was reported that two men were fighting and that one of the men had been stabbed in the head and was bleeding heavily. The second man reportedly fled the scene in an orange car and was also injured with a stab wound to the hand.

Police say the man who was stabbed in the head was treated on scene by officers until Colonie EMS arrived to take him to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment. Additional patrol officers reportedly found the second man in an Orange Chevrolet Trax in front of 50 Wolf Road and also helped to treat his hand wound until he was later taken to Albany Med for additional treatment by Colonie EMS.

Police say the injuries to both men are non-life threatening, but did require hospital admission for continued care.

Police say they interviewed several witnesses as well as the two men involved however the investigation remains ongoing.

The two men reportedly did not know each other but had an argument that then broke out in a physical fight resulting in each being stabbed. Police say they were able to recover what they believe to be the knife involved in the fight from the Chevrolet Trax after a search warrant was executed.

Police say the identities of the two men will be released if an when an arrest is made as well as charges and mug shots. If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744 or anonymously submit a tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

