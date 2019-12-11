Two men sentenced in Capital Region ATM skimming scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Special Agent James N. Hendricks announced today 33-year-old Gheorghe Cirstea of Romania was sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiring to steal bank customers’ account information and PIN numbers.

Officials say Cirstea had secretly installed skimming devices on bank ATM’s around the Capital Region from August through October 2015.

Cirstea was arrested on March 30, 2018 on an international arrest warrant while he was traveling through Bogota, Columbia. He was formerly extradited by Colombian authorities on on October 19, 2018 by the Northern District of New York and has remained in custody since then.

Cirstea plead guilty on August 8, 2019 admitting he and co-conspirator Ilie Sitariu used skimming devices and pinhole cameras to secretly capture account numbers and PIN’s of ATM customers at First Niagara Bank, Trustco Bank, and Berkshire Bank branches in Chatham, Delmar, and Great Barrington.

Officials say the skimming devices used the magnetic strip to capture information from customer’s debit cards, along with the pinhole cameras to record the input of customer’s PIN numbers.

In total, both Cirstea and Sitariu stole around $127,000 from customers’ accounts by making withdraws at ATM’s in New York City.

Officials arrested Sitariu in September of 2015 and sentenced him to 48 months in prison. In addition he was ordered by Senior United States District Judge, Lawrence E. Kahn, to pay $127,389 in restitution to the three banks whose customers’ account information was skimmed and used to make unauthorized withdraws.

Multiple agencies worked on this case including the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and the New York State Police.